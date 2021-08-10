Hord (HORD) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $8.94 million and approximately $835,730.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00135081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00146774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,972.90 or 1.00388553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.96 or 0.00770734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,276,770 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

