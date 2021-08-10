Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Down to $5.27

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $4.65. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 910 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HMPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Point Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $643.82 million and a PE ratio of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMPT. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

