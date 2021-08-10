Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Down to $5.27

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.27, but opened at $4.65. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 910 shares changing hands.

HMPT has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Home Point Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $643.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $5,694,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $4,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

