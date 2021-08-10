HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Holdings Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 701.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HNI stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.07.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

