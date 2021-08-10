HNI Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

HNI has raised its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of HNI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,658. HNI has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

Separately, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

