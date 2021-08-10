Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 580 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

