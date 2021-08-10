Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ryder System by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ryder System by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $3,563,356.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,558.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,970,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,757 shares of company stock worth $5,697,560. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is -829.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

