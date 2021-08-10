Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $43,000 Investment in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,300 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,868 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 69,226 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 750,356 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,274 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS VOLT opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $107.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.48. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.00 million. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

