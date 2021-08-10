Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Bank of America by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $342.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.