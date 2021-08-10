Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 62,500 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 53,422 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

