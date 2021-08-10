Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.26. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,441,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

