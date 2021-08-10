Head-To-Head Survey: NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) vs. ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ModivCare has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and ModivCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% ModivCare 3.93% 26.57% 8.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of ModivCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of ModivCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NextPlay Technologies and ModivCare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ModivCare 0 0 1 0 3.00

ModivCare has a consensus price target of $186.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.04%. Given ModivCare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ModivCare is more favorable than NextPlay Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and ModivCare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 3,466.58 -$16.51 million N/A N/A ModivCare $1.37 billion 1.83 $88.84 million $6.95 25.72

ModivCare has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Summary

ModivCare beats NextPlay Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental. The firm operates through the following business segments: NextTrip and Maupintour; and Longroot Thailand. The NextTrip and Maupintour segment has various products and services related to its technology solutions platforms related to travel marketplaces. The Longroot Thailand segment operates ICO Portal Platform where applicable investors are able to sign up and invest in available ICOs, and issuers can issue tokens and list information related to their offerings. Monaker Group was founded by William R. Kerby on December 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc. provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive. The Matrix Investment segment provides home and mobile-based healthcare services for health plans. The Personal Care segment consists of non-medical home care to Medicaid patient populations, including seniors and disabled adults, in need of care monitoring and assistance performing activities of daily living. The company was founded by Fletcher Jay McCusker in December 1996 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

