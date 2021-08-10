Head-To-Head Review: Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) vs. Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stryve Foods and Flowers Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -71.92% -4.51% Flowers Foods 5.29% 20.32% 8.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Stryve Foods and Flowers Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Flowers Foods 0 3 0 0 2.00

Flowers Foods has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.57%. Given Flowers Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flowers Foods is more favorable than Stryve Foods.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stryve Foods and Flowers Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -54.07 Flowers Foods $4.39 billion 1.10 $152.32 million $1.31 17.44

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flowers Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.0% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Stryve Foods on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates 46 bakeries comprising 44 owned and 2 leased. Its customers include mass merchandisers, supermarkets and other retailers, convenience stores, national and regional restaurants, quick-serve chains, retail in-store bakeries, foodservice distributors, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

