Head-To-Head Contrast: PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) & HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ)

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) and HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PlayAGS and HempAmericana’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PlayAGS $167.01 million 1.80 -$85.38 million ($2.31) -3.55 HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HempAmericana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PlayAGS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.6% of PlayAGS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PlayAGS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PlayAGS and HempAmericana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PlayAGS -18.33% -76.20% -5.36% HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

PlayAGS has a beta of 3.5, suggesting that its share price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HempAmericana has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PlayAGS and HempAmericana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PlayAGS 0 2 7 0 2.78 HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 N/A

PlayAGS presently has a consensus target price of $11.89, suggesting a potential upside of 44.99%. Given PlayAGS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than HempAmericana.

Summary

PlayAGS beats HempAmericana on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

About HempAmericana

HempAmericana, Inc. is a development stage company, which focuses on research, development and sells products made of industrial hemp. Its products include rolling thunder smoking paper, and CBD oil. The company’s brand includes Weed Got Oil. HempAmericana was founded on February 10, 2014 and is headquarter red in New York, NY.

