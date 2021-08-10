Head-To-Head Contrast: Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) versus Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Entegris and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegris 16.29% 28.50% 13.91% Latham Group N/A N/A N/A

89.0% of Entegris shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Entegris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Entegris and Latham Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegris 0 3 5 0 2.63 Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Entegris presently has a consensus price target of $112.89, indicating a potential downside of 7.26%. Latham Group has a consensus price target of $34.86, indicating a potential upside of 75.96%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Entegris.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entegris and Latham Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegris $1.86 billion 8.88 $294.97 million $2.54 47.92 Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entegris has higher revenue and earnings than Latham Group.

Summary

Entegris beats Latham Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes. The AMH segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The MC segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

