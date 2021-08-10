Head to Head Analysis: Wayfair (NYSE:W) versus Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Wayfair’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.05 $185.00 million $2.14 130.29

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dingdong (Cayman) and Wayfair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wayfair 3 7 15 0 2.48

Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.72%. Wayfair has a consensus price target of $328.19, suggesting a potential upside of 17.70%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Wayfair.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and Wayfair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A Wayfair 3.20% -45.45% 12.20%

Summary

Wayfair beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. Wayfair Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.