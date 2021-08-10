Head-To-Head Analysis: Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) & Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian Bioscience 26.62% 32.03% 20.29% Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A

95.3% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Meridian Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Meridian Bioscience and Alpha Teknova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.29%. Alpha Teknova has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.88%. Given Meridian Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Meridian Bioscience is more favorable than Alpha Teknova.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meridian Bioscience and Alpha Teknova’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian Bioscience $253.67 million 3.44 $46.19 million $1.07 18.84 Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Meridian Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Teknova.

Summary

Meridian Bioscience beats Alpha Teknova on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H. pylori under the BreathID brand. This segment also offers gastrointestinal assays, including tests for C. difficile, H. pylori, and certain foodborne pathogens; respiratory illness assays, such as tests Group A strep, mycoplasma pneumonia, influenza, and pertussis; and blood chemistry assays for testing elevated levels of lead in blood. It sells products through direct sales force and independent distributors to acute care hospitals, reference laboratories, outpatient clinics, and physician office laboratories. The Life Science segment offers bulk antigens, antibodies, PCR/qPCR reagents, nucleotides, and bioresearch reagents used by in vitro diagnostic manufacturers, as well as researchers in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. The company has a strategic collaboration with DiaSorin Inc. to sell H. pylori tests. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

