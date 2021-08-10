HC Wainwright Trims Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Target Price to $15.00

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celyad Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Celyad Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ CYAD opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.42. Celyad Oncology has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Celyad Oncology SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor-T (CAR-T) cell-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates includes CYAD-101, an allogeneic CAR-T candidate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer; CYAD-211, a short hairpin RNA (shRNA)-based allogeneic CAR-T candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed / refractory multiple myeloma; and CYAD-02, an autologous CAR-T therapy that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Celyad Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celyad Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.