HC Wainwright Lowers Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Price Target to $3.00

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK opened at $1.12 on Monday. Check-Cap has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $4.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.49.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Check-Cap will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the first quarter worth $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation.

