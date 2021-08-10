Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hawkins has increased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hawkins has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

HWKN opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $748.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Hawkins has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

