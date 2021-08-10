Haven Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $854,325.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.37 or 0.00011686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $77.41 million and approximately $854,325.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,930.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.87 or 0.06801292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $586.14 or 0.01276145 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.00354603 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00127202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.07 or 0.00581466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.84 or 0.00339287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00280950 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,420,745 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.