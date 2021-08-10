Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €100.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

FRA:ZAL opened at €90.96 ($107.01) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €97.97. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

