Harmony Hits 1-Day Volume of $67.86 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $954.73 million and approximately $67.86 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0915 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harmony alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00052562 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00084208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.92 or 0.00807301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00104711 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,133,173,509 coins and its circulating supply is 10,430,349,509 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.