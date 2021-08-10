Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,520 ($19.86) to GBX 1,430 ($18.68) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,736.40 ($22.69).

LON HL traded down GBX 186 ($2.43) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,454.50 ($19.00). 5,538,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The stock has a market cap of £6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,627.33. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

