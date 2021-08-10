Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,650 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,925 ($25.15) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, cut Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,736.40 ($22.69).

LON:HL traded down GBX 186 ($2.43) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,454.50 ($19.00). 5,538,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,041. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,627.33. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of £6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

