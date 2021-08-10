Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $454,000 Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $423,004.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 238,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,600,596. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SFIX. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

