Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 920 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 33.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,204,000 after acquiring an additional 452,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,198,000 after acquiring an additional 908,270 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

