Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 317 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 32.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,702,000 after acquiring an additional 185,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,249,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,839 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX opened at $238.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.94.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.50.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

