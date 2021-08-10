Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 14,799 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 69.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,799 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gentherm by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after purchasing an additional 241,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,252,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Gentherm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 405,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THRM. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Gentherm stock opened at $82.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.67. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $85.57.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. Research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

