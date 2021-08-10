Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 737.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $173.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $178.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

