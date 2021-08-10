Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires Shares of 827 AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 4,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,256,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $638.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $345.19 and a twelve month high of $657.86. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.24.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

