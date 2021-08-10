HARD Protocol (HARD) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $63.53 million and approximately $17.42 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001908 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00155387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00146058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,479.70 or 0.99862806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.53 or 0.00815801 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

