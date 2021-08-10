Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $87.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.75. Hannover Rück has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

