Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its target price increased by Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $67,045,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Hanesbrands by 681.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,649,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,138,000 after buying an additional 3,182,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 1,156.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after buying an additional 2,856,326 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Hanesbrands by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,683,000 after buying an additional 2,830,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

