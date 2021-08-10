H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.73. H.B. Fuller reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.37 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FUL. Citigroup cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $323,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $976,150. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter worth $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL opened at $65.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.80. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

