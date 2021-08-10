Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GRFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of GRFS stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $14.88. 617,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,290. Grifols has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $20.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.4385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRFS. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after buying an additional 44,718 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 180,506 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 13.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

