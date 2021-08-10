Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 105,015 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Griffon by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.97. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

