Griffin Mining’s (GFM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.
LON GFM traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 86 ($1.12). 43,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.60 million and a PE ratio of 24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Griffin Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.02 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24).
About Griffin Mining
Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.