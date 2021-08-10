Griffin Mining’s (GFM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

LON GFM traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 86 ($1.12). 43,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.60 million and a PE ratio of 24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Griffin Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.02 ($0.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.11 ($2.24).

About Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

