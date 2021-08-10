Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Raised to $25.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $24.23 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 207,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,135,008 shares of company stock worth $77,436,587 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth $112,000. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

