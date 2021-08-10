Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after buying an additional 45,596 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,402,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,594,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.04. 25,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,561. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $299.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

