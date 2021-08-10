Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Further, the company's strategy to expand its addressable market using its banking-as-a-service (BaaS) account programs is appreciable. It's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues. On the flip side, Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality. Partly due to these headwinds, the company's shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 115.60 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 8,134 shares of company stock worth $365,707 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Green Dot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 184,022 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

