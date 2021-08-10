Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05. Green Brick Partners has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 21.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 29.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth about $591,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 19.2% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 29,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 5.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

