GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of EAF opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64. GrafTech International has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 125.36% and a net margin of 27.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 780.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,794,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,001 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 47,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 913,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 25,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

