GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 46 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $361.96. 12,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $378.87. The company has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

