GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 607 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.2% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 937,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,831,000 after acquiring an additional 228,117 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 168,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.73. The company had a trading volume of 386,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,470,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $477.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.