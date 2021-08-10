GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,826 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.6% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.98. 145,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,788,562. The company has a market capitalization of $321.56 billion, a PE ratio of -70.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.75. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.