GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.65. The company had a trading volume of 33,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

