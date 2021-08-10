GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

NYSE HD traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $331.44. The company had a trading volume of 44,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $352.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

