GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Issues Earnings Results

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%.

Shares of GP Strategies stock remained flat at $$20.41 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,774. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.07 million, a PE ratio of 37.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36.

GPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

