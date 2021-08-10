Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $422,283.27 and $218,481.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00052461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002454 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.15 or 0.00814642 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00104842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00039532 BTC.

About Gourmet Galaxy

GUM is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

